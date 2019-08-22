Friday's Area Events

PCL
7:05 p.m.: Omaha at Memphis
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
11 a.m.: College of St. Mary vs. Kansas Wesleyan. 1 p.m.: Bellevue vs. Grand View (at Hastings). 5 p.m.: College of St. Mary vs. Southwestern. 6:30 p.m.: Creighton at Iowa State (exhibition). 7 p.m.: Bellevue at Hastings
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
6 p.m.: Illinois State at UNO (at Caniglia Field). 7 p.m.: Kansas State at Creighton (at Morrison Stadium)
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Noon: Bellevue East Chieftain Invitational at Lied. 4 p.m.: Omaha Bryan Invitational
