Friday's Area Events

  • Updated
  • 0

PCL

7:05 p.m.: Omaha at Memphis

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

11 a.m.: College of St. Mary vs. Kansas Wesleyan. 1 p.m.: Bellevue vs. Grand View (at Hastings). 5 p.m.: College of St. Mary vs. Southwestern. 6:30 p.m.: Creighton at Iowa State (exhibition). 7 p.m.: Bellevue at Hastings

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

6 p.m.: Illinois State at UNO (at Caniglia Field). 7 p.m.: Kansas State at Creighton (at Morrison Stadium)

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Noon: Bellevue East Chieftain Invitational at Lied. 4 p.m.: Omaha Bryan Invitational

