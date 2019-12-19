WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: Creighton at Arizona State
COLLEGE WRESTLING
6 p.m.: Oregon State at Nebraska
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.: Grand Island at Lincoln East
7 p.m.: Omaha Northwest at Fremont
7:15 p.m.: Omaha South at Bellevue West, Papillion-La Vista at Elkhorn South, Millard North at Omaha North, Millard West at Papillion-La Vista South, Millard South at Omaha Bryan, Omaha Central at Bellevue East, Omaha Creighton Prep at Omaha Burke, Lincoln High at Lincoln Northeast
7:30 p.m.: Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Skutt at Bennington, Lincoln Lutheran at Syracuse, Grand Island Central Catholic at Lincoln Christian, Raymond Central at Douglas County West, Wahoo at Fort Calhoun, Conestoga at Yutan, Omaha Brownell Talbot at Mead
7:45 p.m.: Elkhorn at Nebraska City, Plattsmouth at Falls City, Platteview at Omaha Gross, Johnson County at Louisville
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.: Omaha South at Bellevue West, Millard North at Omaha North, Millard West at Papillion-La Vista South, Papillion-La Vista at Elkhorn South, Millard South at Omaha Bryan, Omaha Central at Bellevue East, Omaha Marian at Omaha Burke, Lincoln High at Lincoln Northeast
5:45 p.m.: Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln North Star
6 p.m.: Omaha Skutt at Bennington, Plattsmouth at Falls City, Elkhorn at Nebraska City, Wahoo at Fort Calhoun, Raymond Central at Douglas County West 6:30 p.m.: Arlington at Boys Town
7:30 p.m.: Grand Island at Lincoln East
