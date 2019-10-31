MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5 p.m.: Briar Cliff at Bellevue

7:30 p.m.: McKendree at Creighton (exhibition at CHI Health Center)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

3 p.m.: Midland at Bellevue

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

5:30 p.m.: St. John’s at Creighton (at Sokol Arena)

7 p.m.: Rutgers at Nebraska (at Devaney Center), South Dakota at UNO (at Baxter Arena), Bellevue at Viterbo

7:30 p.m.: Briar Cliff at College of St. Mary

COLLEGE HOCKEY

10:07 p.m.: UNO at Alaska Anchorage

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

4 p.m.: Papillion-La Vista South at Millard South

7 p.m.: Elkhorn South at Kearney, Lincoln East at Bellevue West, Millard North at Omaha Burke, Omaha North at Lincoln Southeast (at Seacrest Field), Omaha Creighton Prep at Omaha Westside, Lincoln Southwest at Grand Island, Elkhorn Mount Michael at Norris, Plattsmouth at Omaha Roncalli, Blair at Omaha Skutt, Seward at Bennington, Omaha Gross at Waverly, Boys Town at Wahoo, Wahoo Neumann at Columbus Scotus, Cozad at Ashland-Greenwood, Yutan at Sutton 8 p.m.: Lincoln Pius X vs. Millard West (at Buell Stadium)

