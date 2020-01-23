MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.: Viterbo at Bellevue

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.: Viterbo at Bellevue

7 p.m.: Xavier at Creighton (at Sokol Arena), Western Illinois at UNO (at Baxter Arena)

COLLEGE HOCKEY

8:37 p.m.: UNO at Colorado College

COLLEGE WRESTLING

6 p.m.: Penn State at Nebraska

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

11:30 a.m.:  Mark Colligan Memorial at Devaney Center

USHL

7:05 p.m.: Sioux City at Omaha (at Ralston Arena)

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Central, Millard West at Omaha Creighton Prep

7:15 p.m.: Omaha Westside at Millard North, Omaha Northwest at Omaha Bryan, Bellevue East at Gretna, Millard South at Omaha Burke, Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Benson, Platteview at Waverly

7:30 p.m.: Norfolk at Lincoln High, Lincoln East at Lincoln North Star, Kearney at Lincoln Pius X, Fremont at Lincoln Southeast, Bennington at Norris, Elkhorn at Blair, Lincoln Lutheran at Wahoo Neumann, Syracuse at Ashland-Greenwood, Arlington at Douglas County West, Yutan at Palmyra

7:45 p.m.: Conestoga at Fort Calhoun, Elmwood-Murdock at Milford

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

TBA: River Cities Conference tournament

5:15 p.m.: Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Central

5:30 p.m.: Omaha Northwest at Omaha Bryan, Omaha Westside at Millard North, Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Benson, Bellevue East at Gretna, Platteview at Waverly

5:45 p.m.: Kearney at Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln East at Lincoln North Star, Norfolk at Lincoln High, Fremont at Lincoln Southeast

6 p.m.: Bennington at Norris, Elkhorn at Blair, Lincoln Lutheran at Wahoo Neumann, Syracuse at Ashland-Greenwood, Arlington at Douglas County West, Conestoga at Fort Calhoun

7:30 p.m.: Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Southwest, Sioux City at Omaha (at Ralston Arena)

