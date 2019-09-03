Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Sept. 4

The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his Big Ten football power rankings, published in The World-Herald on Sept. 4.
1. Ohio State
Last week: Beat Florida Atlantic 45-21
This week: vs. Cincinnati, 11:00 a.m. ABC
The Bearcats’ defense is legit and will provide more of a challenge to OSU quarterback Joshua Fields, who had a strong debut for the Buckeyes.
2. Michigan
Last week: Beat Middle Tennessee 40-21
This week: vs. Army, 11:00 a.m., FOX
Hit and miss with the spread offense in week one, but the Wolverines produced some big plays through the air. The defense was so-so. Army, which barely survived Rice, will be a stylistic challenge.
3. Iowa
Last week: Beat Miami (Ohio) 38-14
This week: vs. Rutgers, 11:00 a.m. FS1
Sturdy, impressive performance from the Hawkeyes was marred by an injury to Iowa offensive tackle Alaric Jackson.
4. Wisconsin
Last week: Beat South Florida 49-0
This week: vs. Central Michigan, 2:30 p.m. BTN
The Badgers bludgeoned a poorly-coached South Florida that pitched in the towel by game’s end. Still – USF has some athletes. Wisconsin has more. A big jump here was earned.
5. Penn State
Last week: Beat Idaho 79-0
This week: Buffalo, 6:30 p.m., FOX
A team that lost 63-10 to Florida and 79-13 to Fresno State last year stood no chance of staying within 40 of Penn State. Still, the Nittany Lions’ complete humiliation of the Vandals is notable. Buffalo will be tougher.
6. Michigan State
Last week: Beat Tulsa 28-7
This week: vs. Western Michigan, 6:30 p.m., BTN
The Spartans held Tulsa to -73 rushing yards. It’s pretty incredible stuff. MSU’s slowpoke offense didn’t look much different though.
7. Nebraska
Last week: Beat South Alabama 35-21
This week: vs. Colorado, 2:30 p.m., FOX
The offense was alarmingly poor, but don’t discount Nebraska’s ability to score touchdowns in all three phases on Saturday. Good teams score in creative ways.
8. Minnesota
Last week: Beat South Dakota State 28-21
This week: at Fresno State, 9:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
The Gophers won, and that’s about all they did. SDSU could win four games in the Big Ten, though. Fresno, in the heat, will be a tougher test.
9. Northwestern
Last week: Lost 17-7 at Stanford
This week: Bye
The Wildcats need a week off to figure out their offense, which needs a major, immediate tuneup for quarterback Hunter Johnson. The defense is terrific, but it won’t make a bowl all by itself.
10. Maryland
Last week: Beat Howard 79-0
This week: vs. Syracuse, 11:00 a.m., ESPN
The Terps will find the Cuse far tougher sledding than the Bison.
11. Indiana
Last week: Beat Ball State 34-24
This week: vs. Eastern Illinois, 2:30 p.m., BTN
New starting quarterback Michael Penix had 397 total yards in the season-opening win. He could have that many again, against EIU, which lost 24-10 to Chattanooga to open its season.
12. Illinois
Last week: Beat Akron 42-3
This week: at Connecticut, 2:30, CBS Sports Network
The Illini spanked an overmatched Zips team with a new coach. Next up: A trip to UConn, which nipped Wagner by 3. Don’t count on a blowout.
13. Purdue
Last week: Lost 34-31 at Nevada
This week: vs. Vanderbilt, 11:00 a.m., BTN
A stupid loss to Nevada for a dozen reasons, but mostly because PU mismanaged the end so badly it didn’t get to overtime despite having a final possession in regulation to tie the game. Quarterback Elija Sindelar through an interception – unacceptable under the circumstances.
14. Rutgers
Last week: Beat Massachusetts 48-21
This week: at Iowa, 11:00 a.m., FS1
The Scarlet Knights aren’t getting out of the basement that easily. UMass controlled the game early before a series of mistakes swung the game toward Rutgers. Iowa awaits.
