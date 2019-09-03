Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

FOOTBALL

Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Sept. 4

  • 0

The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his Big Ten football power rankings, published in The World-Herald on Sept. 4.

* * *

1. Ohio State

Last week: Beat Florida Atlantic 45-21

This week: vs. Cincinnati, 11:00 a.m. ABC

The Bearcats’ defense is legit and will provide more of a challenge to OSU quarterback Joshua Fields, who had a strong debut for the Buckeyes.

2. Michigan

Last week: Beat Middle Tennessee 40-21

This week: vs. Army, 11:00 a.m., FOX

Hit and miss with the spread offense in week one, but the Wolverines produced some big plays through the air. The defense was so-so. Army, which barely survived Rice, will be a stylistic challenge.

3. Iowa

Last week: Beat Miami (Ohio) 38-14

This week: vs. Rutgers, 11:00 a.m. FS1

Sturdy, impressive performance from the Hawkeyes was marred by an injury to Iowa offensive tackle Alaric Jackson.

4. Wisconsin

Last week: Beat South Florida 49-0

This week: vs. Central Michigan, 2:30 p.m. BTN

The Badgers bludgeoned a poorly-coached South Florida that pitched in the towel by game’s end. Still – USF has some athletes. Wisconsin has more. A big jump here was earned.

5. Penn State

Last week: Beat Idaho 79-0

This week: Buffalo, 6:30 p.m., FOX

A team that lost 63-10 to Florida and 79-13 to Fresno State last year stood no chance of staying within 40 of Penn State. Still, the Nittany Lions’ complete humiliation of the Vandals is notable. Buffalo will be tougher.

6. Michigan State

Last week: Beat Tulsa 28-7

This week: vs. Western Michigan, 6:30 p.m., BTN

The Spartans held Tulsa to -73 rushing yards. It’s pretty incredible stuff. MSU’s slowpoke offense didn’t look much different though.

7. Nebraska

Last week: Beat South Alabama 35-21

This week: vs. Colorado, 2:30 p.m., FOX

The offense was alarmingly poor, but don’t discount Nebraska’s ability to score touchdowns in all three phases on Saturday. Good teams score in creative ways.

8. Minnesota

Last week: Beat South Dakota State 28-21

This week: at Fresno State, 9:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

The Gophers won, and that’s about all they did. SDSU could win four games in the Big Ten, though. Fresno, in the heat, will be a tougher test.

9. Northwestern

Last week: Lost 17-7 at Stanford

This week: Bye

The Wildcats need a week off to figure out their offense, which needs a major, immediate tuneup for quarterback Hunter Johnson. The defense is terrific, but it won’t make a bowl all by itself.

10. Maryland

Last week: Beat Howard 79-0

This week: vs. Syracuse, 11:00 a.m., ESPN

The Terps will find the Cuse far tougher sledding than the Bison.

11. Indiana

Last week: Beat Ball State 34-24

This week: vs. Eastern Illinois, 2:30 p.m., BTN

New starting quarterback Michael Penix had 397 total yards in the season-opening win. He could have that many again, against EIU, which lost 24-10 to Chattanooga to open its season.

12. Illinois

Last week: Beat Akron 42-3

This week: at Connecticut, 2:30, CBS Sports Network

The Illini spanked an overmatched Zips team with a new coach. Next up: A trip to UConn, which nipped Wagner by 3. Don’t count on a blowout.

13. Purdue

Last week: Lost 34-31 at Nevada

This week: vs. Vanderbilt, 11:00 a.m., BTN

A stupid loss to Nevada for a dozen reasons, but mostly because PU mismanaged the end so badly it didn’t get to overtime despite having a final possession in regulation to tie the game. Quarterback Elija Sindelar through an interception – unacceptable under the circumstances.

14. Rutgers

Last week: Beat Massachusetts 48-21

This week: at Iowa, 11:00 a.m., FS1

The Scarlet Knights aren’t getting out of the basement that easily. UMass controlled the game early before a series of mistakes swung the game toward Rutgers. Iowa awaits.

Reporter - Nebraska athletics

Sam covers Nebraska football, recruiting, women's basketball and more for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @swmckewonOWH. Email: SMcKewon@owh.com

