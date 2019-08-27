Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

FOOTBALL

Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Aug. 28

  • Updated
  • 0

The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his Big Ten football power rankings, published in The World-Herald on Aug. 28.

* * *

1. Michigan

This week: vs. Middle Tennessee State 6:30, BTN

The Wolverines could win this game with the triple option, but how well they do with the new spread passing offense is worth watching.

2. Ohio State

This week: vs. Florida Atlantic, 11:00 a.m. FOX

On the eve of his first full season as OSU’s head coach, Ryan Day must have loved a massive story on his predecessor/mentor, Urban Meyer, in ESPN. Meyer’s never too far from a reporter’s recorder, is he? The Buckeyes should roll the Owls, though.

3. Iowa

This week: Miami (Ohio), 6:30, FS1

The Hawkeyes have played a MAC opponent to open their season four times since 2012, including a 45-21 win over Miami (Ohio) in 2016.

4. Nebraska

This week: vs. South Alabama, 11:00 a.m. ESPN

The Huskers hope to play their season opener in 2019 instead of having thunderstorms postpone it.

5. Michigan State

This week: vs. Tulsa, 6:00 p.m., FS1, Aug. 29

Total contrast contest. Strong, stodgy MSU against a Tulsa team that’ll play spread all night.

6. Minnesota

This week: vs. South Dakota State, 8:00 p.m. FS1, Aug. 29

If the FCS' best can beat the Big Ten West’s middle-of-the-pack, that’s not good news for the Big Ten West.

7. Penn State

This week: vs. Idaho, 2:30 p.m., BTN

The Nittany Lions head coach, James Franklin, was named in a lawsuit this week by a former trainer who claims PSU coaches tried to keep players from treatment before returning to play.

8. Wisconsin

This week: vs. at South Florida, 6:00 p.m., ESPN, Aug. 30

Look for about 90 degrees and rainy at kickoff of this one. In other words, muggy as all get-out.

9. Northwestern

This week: at Stanford, 3:00 p.m., FOX

The Brain Bowl is a rematch of the 2015 game — won by Northwestern in Evanston — that likely kept an excellent Stanford team out of the College Football Playoff.

10. Purdue

This week: at Nevada, 8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network, Aug. 30

Look for about 85 degrees and dry at kickoff. In other words: Why is Purdue playing at Nevada on opening night?

11. Indiana

This week: vs. Ball State, 11:00 a.m., CBS Sports Network

The league has as many games on CBS Sports as it does ESPN this week. That’s encouraging.

12. Maryland

This week: vs. Howard, 11:00 a.m., BTN

Payday game for Howard, easy win for the Terrapins.

13. Illinois

This week: vs. Akron, 11:00 a.m., BTN

Hot seat coach, part one. Lovie Smith has to win every one of his nonconference games in an effort to make a bowl.

14. Rutgers

This week: vs. Massachusetts, 6:15 p.m., BTN

Hot seat coach, part two. Chris Ash football on a Friday night. There are few better ways to kick off a weekend.

Reporter - Nebraska athletics

Sam covers Nebraska football, recruiting, women's basketball and more for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @swmckewonOWH. Email: SMcKewon@owh.com

