Sam McKewon's Big Ten football power rankings, Aug. 28

The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled his Big Ten football power rankings, published in The World-Herald on Aug. 28.
* * *
1. Michigan
This week: vs. Middle Tennessee State 6:30, BTN
The Wolverines could win this game with the triple option, but how well they do with the new spread passing offense is worth watching.
2. Ohio State
This week: vs. Florida Atlantic, 11:00 a.m. FOX
On the eve of his first full season as OSU’s head coach, Ryan Day must have loved a massive story on his predecessor/mentor, Urban Meyer, in ESPN. Meyer’s never too far from a reporter’s recorder, is he? The Buckeyes should roll the Owls, though.
3. Iowa
This week: Miami (Ohio), 6:30, FS1
The Hawkeyes have played a MAC opponent to open their season four times since 2012, including a 45-21 win over Miami (Ohio) in 2016.
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
4. Nebraska
This week: vs. South Alabama, 11:00 a.m. ESPN
The Huskers hope to play their season opener in 2019 instead of having thunderstorms postpone it.
5. Michigan State
This week: vs. Tulsa, 6:00 p.m., FS1, Aug. 29
Total contrast contest. Strong, stodgy MSU against a Tulsa team that’ll play spread all night.
6. Minnesota
This week: vs. South Dakota State, 8:00 p.m. FS1, Aug. 29
If the FCS' best can beat the Big Ten West’s middle-of-the-pack, that’s not good news for the Big Ten West.
7. Penn State
This week: vs. Idaho, 2:30 p.m., BTN
The Nittany Lions head coach, James Franklin, was named in a lawsuit this week by a former trainer who claims PSU coaches tried to keep players from treatment before returning to play.
8. Wisconsin
This week: vs. at South Florida, 6:00 p.m., ESPN, Aug. 30
Look for about 90 degrees and rainy at kickoff of this one. In other words, muggy as all get-out.
9. Northwestern
This week: at Stanford, 3:00 p.m., FOX
The Brain Bowl is a rematch of the 2015 game — won by Northwestern in Evanston — that likely kept an excellent Stanford team out of the College Football Playoff.
10. Purdue
This week: at Nevada, 8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network, Aug. 30
Look for about 85 degrees and dry at kickoff. In other words: Why is Purdue playing at Nevada on opening night?
11. Indiana
This week: vs. Ball State, 11:00 a.m., CBS Sports Network
The league has as many games on CBS Sports as it does ESPN this week. That’s encouraging.
12. Maryland
This week: vs. Howard, 11:00 a.m., BTN
Payday game for Howard, easy win for the Terrapins.
13. Illinois
This week: vs. Akron, 11:00 a.m., BTN
Hot seat coach, part one. Lovie Smith has to win every one of his nonconference games in an effort to make a bowl.
14. Rutgers
This week: vs. Massachusetts, 6:15 p.m., BTN
Hot seat coach, part two. Chris Ash football on a Friday night. There are few better ways to kick off a weekend.
Husker History: Nebraska football's 25 most common opponents
Who are the Huskers' biggest gridiron rivals? Check out a photo collection featuring Nebraska's 25 most-faced opponents, and be sure to follow Husker History on Twitter for more tidbits about NU's storied football history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.