My top 25 ballot for this week.

1 Ohio State

2 LSU

3 Clemson

4 Oregon

5 Georgia

6 Utah

7 Oklahoma

8 Penn State

9 Alabama

10 Florida

11 Michigan

12 Auburn

13 Wisconsin

14 Notre Dame

15 Minnesota

16 Iowa

17 Baylor  

18 Memphis

19 SMU

20 Washington

21 Cincinnati

22 Virginia

23 USC  

24 Oklahoma State

25 Boise State

Teams that dropped from the poll:

Kansas State –  Lost at West Virginia. Second straight loss. Not a ton to match against Oklahoma win. Just outside the top 25.

Texas – Lost at Iowa State. The Longhorns have two solid wins – KSU and Oklahoma State – but the Cowboy win came earlier in the year and Oklahoma State is playing better now.

New teams to the poll:

Oklahoma State – Just ahead of Texas and Kansas State in the poll.

Boise State – Now at 9-1, the best team in a Mountain West Conference that racked up a ton of strong non-conference wins. (The AAC didn’t have as many.)

Notes:

>>The Big 12 and Pac-12 conferences are surely stronger leagues than the AAC, but the teams have done a good job of beating each other up with nine-league team schedules. Though I won’t know until the poll is released, I’m likely the only one, again, to have Washington and USC ranked at all. Give SMU USC’s schedule, though, and let me know how it goes.

>>Alabama moves down in the poll after the injury to Tua Tagovailoa. Some of what’s happening to the Crimson Tide in any poll – save the College Football Playoff poll, which is dutifully taking care of them – isn’t their fault. Alabama’s conference schedule is what it is. It can’t change that Georgia and Florida are almost never on it, while Tennessee – in a down cycle – is.

