Omaha Central offensive tackle Deshaun Woods is ranked among the nation's top 100 recruits for 2022, according to Rivals. 

Another Metro Conference football prospect is considered among the top 100 recruits in the nation. 

Omaha Central offensive lineman Deshawn Woods was given a four-star rating by Rivals on Monday. Rivals is unveiling its top 100 recruits for the 2022 class this week and will announce individual rankings later. 

Woods had previously been ranked a four-star prospect by 247Sports 

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Woods has offers from Nebraska, Iowa, Iowa State and Missouri, among other schools. He joins Devon Jackson, an Omaha Burke linebacker who is the No. 25 prospect in the nation according to 247 Sports. 

