Two in-state volleyball teams started the NCAA tournament with victories.
Creighton won their first-round matchup with Iowa State in Minneapolis.
No. 5 seed Nebraska swept Ball State at the Devaney Center.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Two in-state volleyball teams started the NCAA tournament with victories.
Creighton won their first-round matchup with Iowa State in Minneapolis.
No. 5 seed Nebraska swept Ball State at the Devaney Center.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.