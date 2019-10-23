Nebraska's 2020 recruiting class took a hit Wednesday night when Pleasant Grove (Alabama) inside linebacker Rodney Groce announced his decommitment from the class.
Groce committed to the Huskers three weeks ago. He posted his decommitment decision on Twitter.
NO INTERVIEWS ‼️ pic.twitter.com/ZbSZhe9v26— RODNEYGROCE • 5️⃣ (@rodneygroce_) October 23, 2019
According to 247Sports, Mississippi State has made a move in Groce's recruiting process.
Nebraska has other targets at inside linebacker, including Choe Bryant-Strother, from Greater Christian Atlanta School. Bryant-Strother posted a picture of him talking to the entire NU coaching staff on Wednesday. He still has an official visit to UCLA to make on Nov. 1
This is exactly why this whole commitment hype is ridiculous. Makes for great stories and sells newspapers, but 'commitment' in today's world means I think I want to go to Nebraska today but don't count on me feeling the same way tomorrow.
