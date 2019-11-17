Nebraska continued its run of building up the offensive line with the commitment of a key Iowa target Sunday.
Mount Pleasant guard Henry Lutovsky announced his pledge to Nebraska on social media, making him the third member of the Huskers' 2021 class. Three other schools had offered him in Georgia, Iowa State and Missouri. The consensus three-star prospect measures 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds.
Lutovsky was an unofficial visitor for the Nebraska-Wisconsin game Saturday.
The lineman's commitment continues an upward trend at the position for the program, which is redshirting six 2019 O-linemen and has two sought-after 2020 pledges out of Kansas in Turner Corcoran and Alex Conn. NU has also landed highly-regarded line prospect Teddy Prochazka of Elkhorn South in the 2021 group.
