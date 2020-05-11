Nebraska on Monday joined the many college football programs adding Australian punters when Daniel Cerni, who attended the University of Canberra, announced on Twitter he was joining NU for the upcoming season.
Cerni came to the Huskers through Prokick Australia, a development program that has placed 75 kickers and punter at American colleges or on NFL teams since 2007. Five Ray Guy Award winners came through the Prokick Australia pipeline, as did Iowa punter Michael Sleep-Dalton, who recently graduated from the Hawkeyes. Minnesota just signed a punter out of Prokick, Mark Crawford, as well.
Auburn punter Aaryn Siposs also came through the Prokick pipeline. Nebraska's new special teams analyst, Jonathan Rutledge, worked at Auburn last season.
Cerni joins a crowded room of players who will battle to be Nebraska's starting punter, including sophomore walk-on William Przystup - who would have been the odds-on favorite to win the job before Cerni's arrival - and freshmen walk-ons Grant Detlefsen and Tyler Crawford. They'll be battling to replace Isaac Armstrong, who helped the Huskers finish 42nd overall in net punting last season.
Because Cerni announced he was getting a full scholarship, NU now is up to 25 signees in its class, including Lincoln Southeast athlete Isaac Gifford, who enrolled in the spring as a walk-on but has said in interviews he will be added as a scholarship player in the fall. Nebraska still has another scholarship available.
