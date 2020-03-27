Mario Verduzco

Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco offered a 2022 quarterback a scholarship on Friday. 

 THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska has yet to secure a quarterback for its 2021 recruiting class, but position coach Mario Verduzco - known for working ahead - extended his fifth scholarship offer for the 2022 class on Friday. 

Nicco Marchiol, who played his last two seasons at Regis Jesuit Prep in Aurora, Colorado, announced Friday that NU, among many other schools, had forwarded a scholarship offer. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder has offers from all over the nation, including Michigan, Mississippi State, Florida, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State, and Georgia.

In two seasons at Regis - the same school that produced current Husker tight end Jack Stoll - Marchiol threw for 43 touchdowns and more than 4,000 yards. He announced in early March he is transferring to Chandler (Arizona) Hamilton High School, alma mater of current Husker Javin Wright. 

Marchiol told the World-Herald he plans to visit Nebraska once NCAA measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus have been removed. His older brothers both camped at NU when Mike Riley was the Huskers' head coach, so there is some familiarity with the program. 

"We will definitely visit," Marchiol said. 

Nebraska had previously offered Walker Howard, AJ Duffy, AJ Bianco and Anthony Mix for the 2022 class. 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email