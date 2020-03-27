Nebraska has yet to secure a quarterback for its 2021 recruiting class, but position coach Mario Verduzco - known for working ahead - extended his fifth scholarship offer for the 2022 class on Friday.
Nicco Marchiol, who played his last two seasons at Regis Jesuit Prep in Aurora, Colorado, announced Friday that NU, among many other schools, had forwarded a scholarship offer. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder has offers from all over the nation, including Michigan, Mississippi State, Florida, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State, and Georgia.
In two seasons at Regis - the same school that produced current Husker tight end Jack Stoll - Marchiol threw for 43 touchdowns and more than 4,000 yards. He announced in early March he is transferring to Chandler (Arizona) Hamilton High School, alma mater of current Husker Javin Wright.
Marchiol told the World-Herald he plans to visit Nebraska once NCAA measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus have been removed. His older brothers both camped at NU when Mike Riley was the Huskers' head coach, so there is some familiarity with the program.
"We will definitely visit," Marchiol said.
Nebraska had previously offered Walker Howard, AJ Duffy, AJ Bianco and Anthony Mix for the 2022 class.
