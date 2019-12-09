Keyshawn Greene, a four-star linebacker from the Florida Panhandle, has Nebraska in his top five and is trying to get an official visit to NU this weekend, he told the World-Herald late Sunday night.
From Wakulla County High School, south of Tallahassee, Greene has a top five of NU, Auburn, Florida, Central Florida and Miami. He had previously been committed to Florida State, which fired coach Willie Taggart midway through his second season. Greene decommitted last week. FSU now has its new coach, Memphis' Mike Norvell.
Greene received a visit early last week from NU coach Scott Frost and assistants. The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder had 147 tackles and nine tackles for loss this season for Wakulla High School, located in Crawfordville, a relatively small, unincorporated community.
Nebraska has significant interest in bolstering its linebacker position, which currently has two commits - Carroll (Iowa) High School athlete Blaise Gunnerson and New Mexico Military Institute outside linebacker Junior Aho. The Huskers just hosted Diablo Valley (California) College inside 'backer Eteva Mauga-Clements and Mobile (Alabama) Brophy outside 'backer Jimari Butler, who told Rivals he's down to Nebraska and TCU.
