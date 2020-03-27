Ryan Held

Nebraska running backs coach Ryan Held and the Huskers are pursuing running back Prophet Brown. 

Elk Grove (California) Monterey Trail High School 2021 running back Prophet Brown announced his top six schools Friday evening — and Nebraska made the cut.

So did Michigan, Oklahoma, USC, Oregon and Notre Dame. NU is recruiting him for its hybrid back/receiver role. 

Last season, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Brown — a four-star according to 247 Sports — was part of one the state's most prolific rushing teams, as Monterey Trail topped 4,000 rushing yards. Brown had 779 yards as he averaged 12.2 yards per carry and scored 11 rushing touchdowns. He caught 17 passes for 343 yards and five touchdowns, and had 342 kick return yards as well. He averaged 15.3 yards per tote as a sophomore. 

NU does not have a running back or Duck player committed for the 2021 class. 

Elk Grove, just outside of Sacramento, is the hometown of former NU cornerback Lamar Jackson.

