Nebraska landed a commitment Monday night from 2021 Grantsville (Utah) offensive tackle Branson Yager.
The 6-foot-7, 320-pound Yager, who received offers from California, Iowa State, BYU and Vanderbilt, among others, is the second offensive tackle to commit for the 2021 class, following Elkhorn South's Teddy Prochaska and the third overall offensive line commit with Mount Pleasant (Iowa) guard Henry Lutovsky. Yager is a three-star prospect according to Rivals and 247 Sports.
Yager becomes the fifth commit in the class for NU.
