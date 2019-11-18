Preliminary numbers after the opening weekend of Nebraska’s firearm deer season show that the statewide harvest is up about 8% compared to 2018.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s northeast district check stations had 17% more deer than last year, while the numbers were up 9% in the Southeast, 3% in the Northwest and 5% in the Southwest.

Many units, including Loup East and Frenchman, had additional antlerless permits and bonus tags added for 2019.

The season closes Sunday.

