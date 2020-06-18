Get the latest Nebraska high school sports news in this episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report, sponsored by MD West One, featuring The World-Herald's Jake Anderson and World-Herald prep recruiting expert Mike Sautter.
They discuss the 2022 high school basketball class being able to talk to Division I coaches and the flurry of attention for some Nebraska prospects, including Millard North's Jasen Green and Grand Island's Isaac Traudt. Plus a look at the precautions for the safe return of high school sports, how Legion baseball and the Shrine Bowl could provide an example for fall sports and more.
