Get the latest Nebraska high school sports news in this episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report, sponsored by MD West One, featuring The World-Herald's Jake Anderson and World-Herald prep recruiting expert Mike Sautter.

The guys close the book on the 2020 recruiting class with a quick look at February's signing day. They also break down the district standings for Nebraska high school basketball with an early look at how the district brackets project for boys and girls hoops.

Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class

