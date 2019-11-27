Get the latest Nebraska high school sports news in this episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report,
sponsored by MD West One, featuring The World-Herald's Jake Anderson and World-Herald prep recruiting expert Mike Sautter.
This week, Z Long fills in as a guest host and joins Sautter as they look back at the exciting Class A state football championship game between Bellevue West and Omaha Westside and discuss where the T-Birds stack up among the all-time great teams. Bellevue West coach Michael Huffman also joins the show for a postgame conversation following his team's victory.
Bellevue West teammates, from left, CJ Lilienkamp and Devin Mills make snow angels as they celebrate their Class A State Title over Westside on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Westside quarterback Cole Payton throws the ball against Bellevue West during the Class A state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Bellevue West's Nate Sullivan runs the ball against Westside during the Class A state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Bellevue West's Zavier Betts jumps over the fence after taking pictures with classmates following the Thunderbirds Class A state title win over Westside on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Bellevue West hoists the Class A trophy after wining the state championship game on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Bellevue West's Nate Glantz throws under pressure during the Class A championship game on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Bellevue West's Jevyon Ducker runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the Class A championship game on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Bellevue West's Zavier Betts cries as he is hugged by Evan Cleveland after winning the Class A championship game on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Westside's Travis Ingram uses an inhaler before the Class A championship game on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Westside's Jack Wimmer is picked up by Bellevue West's Devin Mills for a tackle during the Class A championship game on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Westside's Keagan Johnson is tackled by Bellevue West's Dominic Rezac during the Class A championship game on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Bellevue West payers clamor to touch the trophy after wining the Class A championship game on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Bellevue West's Devin Mills is helped up by a coach after collapsing on to the field after wining the Class A championship game on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Bellevue West's Jevyon Ducker celebrates a touchdown during the Class A championship game on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Bellevue West's Jevyon Ducker runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against Westside during the Class A state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Bellevue West's Jack McDonnell, left, tackles Westside's Bodie Harrell during the Class A state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Bellevue West fans cheer for the Thunderbirds as they near the end zone against Westside during the Class A state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Bellevue West's Jack McDonnell, right, tackles quarterback Cole Payton and Avante Dickerson, 28, as they make a handoff during the Class A state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Bellevue West's Jack McDonnell, center, celebrates a tackle as Cole Payton, 9, and Avante Dickerson, recover from the hit during the Class A state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Bellevue West senior Jackson Beck celebrates a touchdown against Westside by waving a Thunderbird flag along the sideline during the Class A state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Bellevue West's Zavier Betts runs the ball against Westside during the Class A state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Bellevue West's Devin Mills gathers his thoughts in the locker room before taking on Westside in the Class A state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Bellevue West head coach Michael Huffman hypes up his players before taking on Westside during the Class A state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Bellevue West's Zavier Betts prays with his teammates before taking on Westside during the Class A state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Bellevue West's Keagan Johnson runs the ball for a touchdown against Westside during the Class A state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Bellevue West's Richard Carper creates a triangle in the snow tin his footprints as he practices kicks before taking on Westside during the Class A state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Westside's traditional hammer sits in the locker room during the Class A championship game on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Bellevue West warms up before the game during the Class A championship game on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Mack Kennedy and his friend Shawn Schutte have a snowball fight in the stands during the Class A championship game on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Bellevue West's Keagan Johnson celebrates the first touchdown of the game with Nate Sullivan during the Class A championship game on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Westside's Trevor Barajas attempts to tackle Bellevue West's Zavier Betts during the Class A championship game on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Bellevue West's Jevyon Ducker celebrates a touchdown during the Class A championship game on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Westside's Cole Payton throws the ball during the Class A championship game on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Bellevue West's Jevyon Ducker is tackled t the ground by Westside's Dominic Rezac during the Class A championship game on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Westside's Dominic Rezac tackles Bellevue West's Jevyon Ducker on a run during the Class A championship game on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Oakland-Craig's Blake Johnson and teammates lift the state trophy after winning the C2 championship game on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Oakland-Craig's Colton Thomsen waits to take the field with his team during the C2 championship game on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Oakland-Craig's Colton Thomsen hugs Grady Gatewood while signaling number one after winning the C2 championship game on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Sutton's Maury Baustista is hugged by Dawson Nunnenkamp after losing the C2 championship game on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Oakland-Craig's Coulter Thiele flies in to tacklele Sutton's Cade Wiseman during the C2 championship game on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Oakland-Craig's Ian Lundquist stiff arms Sutton's Quenton Jones on a run during the C2 championship game on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Oakland-Craig's Wyatt Seagren and Thomas Maline wait for the start of the play during the C2 championship game on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Oakland-Craig's Colton Thomsen fights through a tackle by Sutton's Hunter Wiseman during the C2 championship game on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Sutton's Cade Wiseman throws the ball during the C2 championship game on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Oakland-Craig's Colton Thomsen runs the ball during the C2 championship game on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Sutton's Quenton Jones tries to avoid Oakland-Craig's Caden Nelson during the C2 championship game on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Sutton's Joseph Hinrichs battles Oakland-Craig's Jaron Meyer, Thomas Maline for a fumble during the C2 championship game on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Sutton's Cade Wiseman is tackled by Oakland-Craig's Jaron Meyer and Michael Brands during the C2 championship game on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Wahoo's Thomas Waido, left, and Kalon Cooper, right, bite their medals as they celebrate defeating Pierce to win the Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Wahoo's Trevin Luben, center, and his teammates celebrate defeating Pierce to win the Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Wahoo head coach Chad Fox, left, hugs running back Trevin Luben after presenting him with a medal. Wahoo defeated Pierce to win the Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Wahoo's Luke Partridge is greeted by fans after Wahoo defeated Pierce to win the Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Wahoo's Trevin Luben looks up at the scoreboard after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter during their Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Fans take cover in the third quarter from a light rain/snow mix during their Class C-1 state championship game Tuesday in Lincoln.
Wahoo's Trevin Luben, left, pushes away Pierce's Dalton Freeman while carrying the football in the third quarter during their Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Pierce's Dalton Freeman, center, carries the football in the third quarter during their Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Pierce's Dalton Freeman, center, carries the football in the third quarter during their Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Wahoo quarter Thomas Waido is pushed ahead for the first down in the third quarter during their Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Wahoo's Trevin Luben carries the football in the second quarter during their Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Pierce's Carson Oestreich is tackled by Wahoo's Trevin Luben in the second quarter during their Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Pierce's David Dale, left, knocks Wahoo's Cooper Hancock out of bounds during their Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Pierce's Brett Tinker gets wrapped up by the Wahoo defense during their Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Pierce's Brett Tinker carries the football during their Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Wahoo's Luke Partridge, center, intercepts a pass intended for Pierce's Carson Oestreich during their Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln. To the right is Wahoo's Peyten Walling.
Wahoo's Connor Grandgenett (3) waits to take the field before the start of the Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Wahoo's Peyten Walling, left, and Trevin Luben leave the locker room for the start of the Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Posters of the Wahoo seniors hang on the rails during their Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Shawn Knowlton, a UNL junior, plays with the Wahoo pep band during the Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln. Knowlton was one of two college students helping out with the pep band.
As snow falls, Wahoo offensive linemen Brody Specht, left, and Gunnar Vanek wait for a second quarter play call to come in during their Class C-1 state championship game Tuesday in Lincoln.
Wahoo's Trevin Luben scores a touchdown in the second quarter during their Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
