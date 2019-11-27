Get the latest Nebraska high school sports news in this episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report, sponsored by MD West One, featuring The World-Herald's Jake Anderson and World-Herald prep recruiting expert Mike Sautter.

This week, Z Long fills in as a guest host and joins Sautter as they look back at the exciting Class A state football championship game between Bellevue West and Omaha Westside and discuss where the T-Birds stack up among the all-time great teams. Bellevue West coach Michael Huffman also joins the show for a postgame conversation following his team's victory.

