Get the latest Nebraska high school sports news in this episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report, sponsored by MD West One, featuring The World-Herald's Jake Anderson and World-Herald prep recruiting expert Mike Sautter.

This week, Z Long fills in as a guest host and joins Sautter to preview the Nebraska high school basketball holiday tournaments, including the Metro Holiday tournament and the HAC tournament.

Check out the video podcast at the top of the page.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music, find it on Spotify or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Mike on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

Just want to listen to the MP3? You can get that here.

Where the All-Nebraska football team is signing

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription