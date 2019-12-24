Get the latest Nebraska high school sports news in this episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report, sponsored by MD West One, featuring The World-Herald's Jake Anderson and World-Herald prep recruiting expert Mike Sautter.
This week, Z Long fills in as a guest host and joins Sautter to preview the Nebraska high school basketball holiday tournaments, including the Metro Holiday tournament and the HAC tournament.
Check out the video podcast at the top of the page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.