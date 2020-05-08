Watch Now: Pick Six Podcast: What football looks like this fall; Husker recruiting update

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 36 WILL RESULT IN FROST
FORMATION.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA.
* WHEN...FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF
LEFT UNCOVERED.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...COOL TEMPERATURES OVERNIGHT AND LIGHT WINDS
WILL ALLOW TEMPERATURES TO COOL TO NEAR FREEZING IN PORTIONS OF
EASTERN NEBRASKA AND WESTERN IOWA. THESE COOL TEMPERATURES AND
CALM WINDS WILL ALLOW FOR A FAVORABLE ENVIRONMENT FOR FROST
FORMATION SATURDAY MORNING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD.
