...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 36 WILL RESULT IN FROST
FORMATION.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA.

* WHEN...FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY.

* IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF
LEFT UNCOVERED.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...COOL TEMPERATURES OVERNIGHT AND LIGHT WINDS
WILL ALLOW TEMPERATURES TO COOL TO NEAR FREEZING IN PORTIONS OF
EASTERN NEBRASKA AND WESTERN IOWA. THESE COOL TEMPERATURES AND
CALM WINDS WILL ALLOW FOR A FAVORABLE ENVIRONMENT FOR FROST
FORMATION SATURDAY MORNING.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD.

PODCASTS

Watch Now: Pick Six Podcast: What football looks like this fall; Husker recruiting update

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Chris Heady tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

On the latest episode the guys discuss how the coronavirus pandemic will impact college football in the fall and what it will take to hold a season as close to normal as possible. They also dive into the latest Husker football recruiting news after losing an in-state prospect to a division rival.

Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam, Evan and Chris on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

2020 Nebraska football schedule

