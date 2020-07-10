World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Chris Heady tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The guys react to the Big Ten's decision to limit all fall sports to a conference-only schedule. They'll also discuss what changes that will cause for football season, and question whether it's still too early to even assume there will be a football season.

They'll also examine how TV deals are impacting these decisions, plus look at the Nebraska basketball team and talk about some recent football recruiting news.

Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support.

