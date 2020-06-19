Watch Now: Camp Countdown preview, college football calendar and more on the Pick Six Podcast

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Chris Heady tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
Topics discussed include:
» With the college football calendar approved, are we sure there’s going to be football? Are we sure sure?
» Youth movement vs. the last of the Rileys
» Nebraska baseball news o-plenty
2020 Nebraska football schedule
Purdue
Central Michigan
South Dakota State
Cincinnati
Northwestern
Illinois
Rutgers
Ohio State
Penn State
Iowa
Wisconsin
Minnesota
