Pick Six Podcast: Wrapping up Nebraska's 2020 recruiting class, previewing Husker baseball

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Chris Heady tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The guys review their top Nebraska football recruits, plus discuss the dawn of the Will Bolt era. Evan previews what kind of offense Nebraska baseball projects to have. Chris and Sam talk about the struggles with the men's and women's basketball teams. They also discuss new potential NCAA rules including one-time free transfers and name, image and likeness.

Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support. Check out four of the segments below. Just want to listen to the MP3? You can get that here.

Also, find SamEvan and Chris on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

