Pick Six Podcast: Wisconsin Week! Breaking down the Badgers' rushing attack and defense

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Chris Heady and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

It's Wisconsin week! The guys talk in-depth about the Badgers' rushing attack and defense. They also defend Adrian Martinez, compare Nebraska and Minnesota's football programs and make their weekly picks. Plus, a Nebraska basketball update, featuring a look at Matej Kavas' shot selection.

Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support. Check out the video podcast at the top of the page.

Husker History: Nebraska football's 25 most common opponents

Who are the Huskers' biggest gridiron rivals? Check out a photo collection featuring Nebraska's 25 most-faced opponents, and be sure to follow Husker History on Twitter for more tidbits about NU's storied football history.

