World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Chris Heady and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The guys discuss the Blackshirts' confidence, position versatility at offensive and defensive skill positions and why Wan'Dale Robinson is different than Tyjon Lindsey.

They also break down the middle four games of Nebraska football's schedule. Plus, Heady talks about why going 4-0 in Italy matters for Nebraska basketball and Lincoln Pius X grad Charlie Easley's playing time.

