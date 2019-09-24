You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
PODCASTS

Pick Six Podcast: What would success look like for Nebraska against Ohio State?

  • 0

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Chris Heady tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The guys look ahead to a huge weekend for the Huskers and discuss what success would look like for NU against Ohio State. They also break down Adrian Martinez's latest performance and the struggles of special teams while also looking at the recruiting impact this game could have for Nebraska. There's also some basketball talk as Fred Hoiberg's crew opens practice this week.

Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support. Check out the video podcast at the top of the page.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find SamEvan and Chris on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

Just want to listen to the MP3? You can get that here.

Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

Husker History: Nebraska football's 25 most common opponents

Who are the Huskers' biggest gridiron rivals? Check out a photo collection featuring Nebraska's 25 most-faced opponents, and be sure to follow Husker History on Twitter for more tidbits about NU's storied football history.

1 of 29

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Subscribe to the podcast

Click here for the XML feed »

OWHsports on Twitter


Spotlight

World Herald Contests