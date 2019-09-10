World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Chris Heady tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The guys discuss Nebraska's struggles against Colorado, if the Huskers should play more freshmen, if expectations are getting to NU and why Erik Chinander is not to blame for the loss.

