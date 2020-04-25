Pick Six Podcast: The NFL draft and more changes for Nebraska basketball

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Chris Heady tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
On the latest episode. the guys discuss the NFL draft and what it means for Nebraska football, plus they look at the latest roster news surrounding Husker hoops.
Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support.
2020 Nebraska football schedule
Purdue
Central Michigan
South Dakota State
Cincinnati
Northwestern
Illinois
Rutgers
Ohio State
Penn State
Iowa
Wisconsin
Minnesota
