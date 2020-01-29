PODCASTS

Pick Six Podcast: The Husker hoops losing streak; More on Matt Lubick

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland, Chris Heady and Tom Shatel tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The guys discuss the latest surrounding Nebraska basketball. There's also some football talk with the addition of Matt Lubick to the coaching staff, plus some recruiting as well. They'll also talk about the Super Bowl.

