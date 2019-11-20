PODCASTS

Pick Six Podcast: The decline of Nebraska's defense, Big Ten road trips and more

  • 0

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Chris Heady and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The guys talk about Nebraska finally finishing its Big Ten road tour with the Huskers' first-ever trip to Maryland. Plus recapping the Wisconsin game and a look at the decline of Nebraska's defense. They also talk about the continuation of the Huskers' red zone woes and Heady discusses the pace of Nebraska basketball.

Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support. Check out the video podcast at the top of the page.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find SamEvan and Chris on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

Just want to listen to the MP3? You can get that here.

Husker History: Nebraska football's 25 most common opponents

Who are the Huskers' biggest gridiron rivals? Check out a photo collection featuring Nebraska's 25 most-faced opponents, and be sure to follow Husker History on Twitter for more tidbits about NU's storied football history.

1 of 29

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Subscribe to the podcast

Click here for the XML feed »

Promotions

promotion

E-Edition

View the Omaha World-Herald E-Edition

OWHsports on Twitter


Spotlight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News