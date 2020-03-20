PODCASTS

Pick Six Podcast: Talking Husker sports in an era of social distancing

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Chris Heady tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

Recording separately from their own homes, the guys discuss the impact the coronavirus outbreak is having on Husker athletics. They also talk about the latest roster news for Nebraska basketball, some football recruiting topics — including a live reaction to a new commit — plus a conversation on the loss of spring football practices.

