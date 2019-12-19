PODCASTS

Pick Six Podcast: Recapping signing day and the Huskers' 2020 recruiting class

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Chris Heady tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The guys take an in-depth look at the Huskers' 2020 recruiting class and recap an exciting signing day. They'll take a closer look at how Nebraska had so much success recruiting in Florida, the influx of skill talent on offense and immediate impact players on defense. They'll also share which recruits they believe are the top players in the class. There's also some Husker hoops talk as well.

Signee Spotlights: Learn more about each member of the Huskers' 2020 recruiting class

