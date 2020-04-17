PODCASTS

Pick Six Podcast: Recapping Husker basketball signing day; Picking the virtual spring game

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Chris Heady tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

This week the guys recap an important signing day for Nebraska basketball and discuss what this class can do for the future of Fred Hoiberg's program. They'll also look forward to the Huskers' virtual spring game and make their picks for who'll win this legend-filled simulation.

Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support. Just want to listen to the MP3? You can get that below.

2020 Nebraska football schedule

