World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Chris Heady and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The guys are joined by a special guest, World-Herald columnist Tom Shatel to discuss the anticipation and urgency for 2019. If Scott Frost thinks expectations are too low, what’s reasonable?

They also take an in-depth look at the final four games of Nebraska's season and predict winners in other conferences and the College Football Playoff. Plus Heady talks about Fred Hoiberg's thoughts on the Huskers' Italy trip.

Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support. Check out the video podcast at the top of the page.

