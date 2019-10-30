Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES,
WITH LOCAL AMOUNTS UP TO 3 INCHES POSSIBLE.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.

* WHEN...UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING. THE MOST PERSISTENT
SNOWFALL IS EXPECTED BEFORE 4 PM CDT.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING
COMMUTE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.

THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.

&&
PODCASTS

Pick Six Podcast: Nebraska's QB carousel, defensive issues, Husker hoops and more

  • Updated
  • 0

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Chris Heady and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The guys talk about the Huskers' recent quarterback carousel and defensive issues. They also have in-depth discussions about the talent debate and seniors vs. freshman. Heady gives a preview of Nebraska's basketball exhibition. Plus some Halloween candy talk.

Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support. Check out the video podcast at the top of the page.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find SamEvan and Chris on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

Just want to listen to the MP3? You can get that here.

Husker History: Nebraska football's 25 most common opponents

Who are the Huskers' biggest gridiron rivals? Check out a photo collection featuring Nebraska's 25 most-faced opponents, and be sure to follow Husker History on Twitter for more tidbits about NU's storied football history.

1 of 29

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Subscribe to the podcast

Click here for the XML feed »

promotion

E-Edition

View the Omaha World-Herald E-Edition

OWHsports on Twitter


Spotlight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News