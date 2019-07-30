World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Chris Heady and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The guys preview everything you need to know about Nebraska football's training camp, including young players to watch, position battles, special teams improvement, concerns on offense and defense and more. They also talk about EA Sports and the NCAA Football video game.

