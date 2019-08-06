World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Chris Heady and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The guys discuss the maturity of Nebraska's defense vs. uncertainty with offense, NU's struggle with turnover margin and if the Huskers deserve a top 25 ranking. The trio also previews the first four games on Nebraska's schedule.

Heady also gives an update on Husker hoops and the Italy trip.

