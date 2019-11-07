Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...

MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.

MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD.  THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!

STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.

&&

THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT  9:00 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.0 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 25.1 FEET THIS AFTERNOON.


&&
PODCASTS

Pick Six Podcast: Husker football facing interesting decisions and Fred Hoiberg's debut spoiled

  • 0

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Chris Heady and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The guys discuss Nebraska's struggles in the red zone and Adrian Martinez's return from injury. Plus a Husker recruiting update and Heady talks about Husker hoops early struggles. They also talk no-shave November and college football picks.

Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support. Check out the video podcast at the top of the page.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find SamEvan and Chris on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

Just want to listen to the MP3? You can get that here.

Husker History: Nebraska football's 25 most common opponents

Who are the Huskers' biggest gridiron rivals? Check out a photo collection featuring Nebraska's 25 most-faced opponents, and be sure to follow Husker History on Twitter for more tidbits about NU's storied football history.

1 of 29

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Subscribe to the podcast

Click here for the XML feed »

Promotions

promotion

E-Edition

View the Omaha World-Herald E-Edition

OWHsports on Twitter


Spotlight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News