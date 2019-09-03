World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Chris Heady tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The guys are joined by World-Herald columnist Tom Shatel to discuss Nebraska's offensive struggles against South Alabama and how Adrian Martinez will rebound.

They continue recapping the South Alabama game by talking about the fired-up Blackshirts and how few freshmen played for the Huskers. Plus, a look back at Nebraska-Colorado memories and weekly picks.

