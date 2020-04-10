Pick Six Podcast: How soon is too soon to decide if football can come back?

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Chris Heady tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
This week the guys discuss a wide range of topics, including: 2021/22 QB recruiting, parents of Husker players adjusting to the situation, Fred Hoiberg in lockdown and Matt Abdelmassih in New York City. Plus, they talk about how soon is too soon to decide if football can come back and what they're binge watching in the absence of live sports.
2020 Nebraska football schedule
Purdue
Purdue Boilermakers
When: Sept. 5
Where: Lincoln, Memorial Stadium
2019 record: 4-8 (3-6 Big Ten)
NU's record against:
4-4
Last meeting: Purdue won 31-27 on
Nov. 2, 2019
Central Michigan
Central Michigan Chippewas
When: Sept. 12
Where: Lincoln, Memorial Stadium
2019 record: 8-6 (6-2 MAC), New Mexico Bowl (lost to San Diego State)
NU's record against:
0-0
South Dakota State
South Dakota State Jackrabbits
When: Sept. 19
Where: Lincoln, Memorial Stadium
2019 record: 8-5 (5-3 Missouri Valley), FCS Playoff (lost to Northern Iowa)
NU's record against:
3-0
Last meeting: Nebraska won 59-20 on
Sept. 21, 2013
Cincinnati
Cincinnati Bearcats
When: Sept. 26
Where: Lincoln, Memorial Stadium
2019 record: 11-3 (7-1 AAC), Ticketsmarter Birmingham Bowl (beat Boston College)
NU's record against:
1-0
Last meeting: Nebraska won 41-0 on
Nov. 29, 1906
Northwestern
Northwestern Wildcats
When: Oct. 3
Where: Evanston, Ill., Ryan Field
2019 record: 3-9 (1-8 Big Ten)
NU's record against:
8-5
Last meeting: Nebraska won 13-10 on
Oct. 5, 2019
Illinois
Illinois Fighting Illini
When: Oct. 10
Where: Lincoln, Memorial Stadium
2019 record: 6-7 (4-5 Big Ten), Redbox Bowl (lost to California)
NU's record against:
13-3-1
Last meeting: Nebraska won 42-38 on
Sept. 21, 2019
Rutgers
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
When: Oct. 24
Where: Piscataway, N.J., SHI Stadium
2019 record: 2-10 (0-9 Big Ten)
NU's record against:
4-0
Last meeting: Nebraska won 27-17 on
Sept. 23, 2017
Ohio State
Ohio State Buckeyes
When: Oct. 31
Where: Columbus, Ohio, Ohio Stadium
2019 record: 13-1 (9-0 Big Ten), Fiesta Bowl (lost to Clemson)
NU's record against:
1-7
Last meeting: Nebraska lost 48-7 on
Sept. 28, 2019
Penn State
Penn State Nittany Lions
When: Nov. 7
Where: Lincoln, Memorial Stadium
2019 record: 11-2 (7-2 Big Ten), Cotton Bowl (beat Memphis)
NU's record against:
9-8
Last meeting: Nebraska lost 56-44 on
Nov. 18, 2017
Iowa
Iowa Hawkeyes
When: Nov. 14
Where: Iowa City, Iowa, Kinnick Stadium
2019 record: 10-3 (6-3 Big Ten), Holiday Bowl (beat USC)
NU's record against:
29-18-3
Last meeting: Nebraska lost 27-24 on
Nov. 29, 2019
Wisconsin
Wisconsin Badgers
When: Nov. 21
Where: Madison, Wis., Camp Randall Stadium
2019 record: 10-4 (7-2 Big Ten), Rose Bowl (lost to Oregon)
NU's record against:
4-10
Last meeting: Nebraska lost 37-21 on
Nov. 16, 2019
Minnesota
Minnesota Gophers
When: Nov. 27
Where: Lincoln, Memorial Stadium
2019 record: 11-2 (7-2 Big Ten), Outback Bowl (beat Auburn)
NU's record against:
25-33-2
Last meeting: Nebraska lost 34-7 on
Oct. 12, 2019
