Pick Six Podcast: Getting ready for Nebraska vs. Minnesota

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Chris Heady and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
The guys look ahead to Saturday's showdown between Nebraska and Minnesota, sharing their thoughts on the Huskers' chances to leave Minneapolis with a win. They also react to the latest recruiting news, dissect the continued offensive struggles and dive into the four-game redshirt rule and how Nebraska has strategized around it this season. There's also some Nebraska basketball talk coming out of Big Ten media days.
