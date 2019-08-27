World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon and Chris Heady tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
The guys are joined by The World-Herald's Dirk Chatelain to talk Husker turnover margin. Plus an even deeper dive into the Nebraska depth chart and Husker over/unders for 2019.
They also give their Big Ten champion picks, preview South Alabama, answer reader questions and talk surprise players.
