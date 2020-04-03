PODCASTS

Pick Six Podcast: Basketball departures; Another year for spring athletes; Football in a pandemic

  • 0

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Chris Heady tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

This week the guys will discuss a wide range of topics, including: major departures for both Nebraska basketball teams, the decision to grant spring sports athletes another year, how college football season might be impacted by the pandemic, severance paid to fired coaches, what-if moments in the last 15 years of Husker sports, and more.

Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support. Just want to listen to the MP3? You can get that here.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam, Evan and Chris on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

2020 Nebraska football Schedule

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email

Subscribe to the podcast

Click here for the XML feed »

Promotions

promotion

E-Edition

View the Omaha World-Herald E-Edition

OWHsports on Twitter


Spotlight

Contests & Events

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News