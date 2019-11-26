Weather Alert

...STRONG WINTER STORM WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT THE REGION TODAY
AND TONIGHT...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF
2 TO 6 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS
GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.

* WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY.

* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING
SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. STRONG WINDS COULD
CAUSE EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO TREES AND POWER LINES.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...BE PREPARED FOR HAZARDOUS DRIVING
CONDITIONS DURING THE EVENING COMMUTE. ALLOW PLENTY OF EXTRA
TRAVEL TIME TONIGHT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.

THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.

Pick Six Podcast: A Thanksgiving feast of Husker football

  • 0

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Chris Heady and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The guys breakdown the Nebraska-Iowa game on Black Friday and compare the two programs to restaurants. Plus a look at the Husker seniors before their final home game. Heady gives an update on the Nebraska basketball program at the Cayman Islands Classic. They also talk about their favorite Thanksgiving foods and make game picks.

Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support. Check out the video podcast at the top of the page.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find SamEvan and Chris on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

Just want to listen to the MP3? You can get that here.

Husker History: Nebraska football's 25 most common opponents

Who are the Huskers' biggest gridiron rivals? Check out a photo collection featuring Nebraska's 25 most-faced opponents, and be sure to follow Husker History on Twitter for more tidbits about NU's storied football history.

