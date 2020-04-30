PODCASTS

Watch Now: Half-Court Press: More roster moves for Nebraska and Creighton

The Half-Court Press podcast, sponsored by Buffalo Wings and Rings, goes in-depth on all the latest Creighton and Nebraska basketball news.

On the latest episode, World-Herald staff writers Jon Nyatawa and Chris Heady discuss the Huskers’ addition of Trevor Lakes, the impact of the NBA draft on the Jays and the challenges of building a roster in this age of college basketball where player movement is so common.

They also talk about their first-ever driveway basketball hoops, Dennis Rodman’s rebounding prowess and a hypothetical 2-on-2 game between current NU and CU players. 

