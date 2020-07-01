PODCASTS

Watch Now: Half-Court Press: Creighton’s new Big East peer; Nebraska’s offseason questions

  • 0

The Half-Court Press podcast, sponsored by Buffalo Wings and Rings, goes in-depth on all the latest Creighton and Nebraska basketball news.

On the latest episode, World-Herald staff writers Jon Nyatawa and Chris Heady react to the UConn-Big East reunion. What does it mean for CU?

Also, they answer some fan questions about Husker hoops: tidbits on Dalano Banton and Lat Mayen, and a starting five prediction.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, on Google Play Music, on Spotify or grab this link for pretty much everything else.

You can also follow Chris and Jon on Twitter for news, notes and analysis throughout the season. 

Just want to listen to the MP3? You can get that below.

Creighton-Nebraska men's basketball series since 2004

