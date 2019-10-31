Half-Court Press: Season previews for Nebraska and Creighton

The Half-Court Press podcast goes in-depth on all the latest Creighton and Nebraska basketball news.
On the latest episode, World-Herald staff writers Jon Nyatawa and Chris Heady share their observations about the Huskers on the court (after a 91-63 exhibition win over Doane) and off the court (following the release of the Big Ten Network's Italy trip documentary). They react to the news that Creighton will be without center Jacob Epperson for the next few months. Plus, 2019-20 predictions!
Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, on Google Play Music, on Spotify or grab this link for pretty much everything else.
Just want to listen to the MP3? You can get that here.
