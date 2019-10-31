Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...

MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.

MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD.  THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!

STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.

&&

THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT  9:30 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.5 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE A SLOW FALL TO NEAR 25.4 FEET
BY TUESDAY.


&&
PODCASTS

Half-Court Press: Season previews for Nebraska and Creighton

  • 0

The Half-Court Press podcast goes in-depth on all the latest Creighton and Nebraska basketball news.

On the latest episode, World-Herald staff writers Jon Nyatawa and Chris Heady share their observations about the Huskers on the court (after a 91-63 exhibition win over Doane) and off the court (following the release of the Big Ten Network's Italy trip documentary). They react to the news that Creighton will be without center Jacob Epperson for the next few months. Plus, 2019-20 predictions!

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, on Google Play Music, on Spotify or grab this link for pretty much everything else.

You can also follow Chris and Jon on Twitter for news, notes and analysis throughout the season. 

Just want to listen to the MP3? You can get that here.

Photos: Leading scorers for Nebraska men's basketball since 2000

Who has paced the Nebraska offense over the last several years? Find out in our gallery of the Huskers' top scorers since the turn of the millennium. 

1 of 21

Photos: Leading scorers for Creighton men's basketball since 2000

Who has paced the Creighton offense over the last several years? Find out in our gallery of the Jays' top scorers since 2000. 

1 of 21

