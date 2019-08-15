Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

PODCASTS

Half-Court Press: Recapping foreign tours for Nebraska and Creighton

  • 0

The Half-Court Press podcast goes in-depth on all the latest Creighton and Nebraska basketball news.

On the latest episode, World-Herald staff writers Jon Nyatawa and Chris Heady recap the overseas trips for Nebraska and Creighton. The Huskers won all four of their games, while the Jays went 2-1. So what did we learn?

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, on Google Play Music, on Spotify or grab this link for pretty much everything else.

You can also follow Chris and Jon on Twitter for news, notes and analysis throughout the season. 

Just want to listen to the MP3? You can get that here.

